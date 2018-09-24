Gunmen abduct Sopore man

Noor ul HaqSopore, Sep 23:
Suspected militants late Saturday night abducted a man from his home at Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Jammu and Kashmir Police assisted with Army later on launched a manhunt in various areas of Zainageer Sopore to trace the abducted man.
A masked gunman entered the house of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir in Harwan area of Sopore at around 8:30 pm and kidnapped him.
According to locals, the 45-year-old Mushtaq is a labourer by profession and used to help his wife, who runs a cutting and tailoring shop.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal while confirming the incident said Police received a complaint from the family claiming one of their family members was kidnapped by masked gunman from his home Saturday night.
“A family from Harwan, Sopore filed a report with the Police regarding the incident on Sunday morning. Following the incident, a manhunt was launched by the Police and Army to nab the gunmen involved in the kidnapping of the man,” SSP Sopore said.
A Police official at Police Station Bomai Sopore said at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, a single masked gunman with his face covered and donning a cap, entered the house of Mushtaq Mir and asked him to accompany the gunmen waiting outside.
“As per the family statement, a masked gunman took away Mushtaq with him. Mushtaq’s sisters told the masked gunman to leave their brother as he was innocent. The gunman had promised them that they would leave Mushtaq soon but he is still untraceable,” the Police official told Rising Kashmir.
He said the joint party of Army and Police later on launched a search operation in the area to locate the abducted civilian.
“We are still in search and are using all our resources to find the civilian abducted by militants,” he said.