Gunman kills five in northwest Pakistan

Press Trust of IndiaPeshawar
A gunman on Thursday barged into a house in northwest Pakistan and shot dead five members of a family.
The incident occurred in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
District Police Office Mansoor Aman said the residents belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area.
The slain included a couple, their daughter and two sons.
The motive behind the murders was yet to be known.
In a separate incident, five people were killed and four injured as lightening struck their house in Sur Gul Village Kohat district. The dead included husband and wife and three children.
[Representational Pic]