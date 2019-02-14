About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunman kills five in northwest Pakistan

Published at February 14, 2019 02:56 PM 0Comment(s)762views


Gunman kills five in northwest Pakistan

Press Trust of India

Peshawar

A gunman on Thursday barged into a house in northwest Pakistan and shot dead five members of a family.

The incident occurred in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

District Police Office Mansoor Aman said the residents belonged to Peshawar's Badaber area.

The slain included a couple, their daughter and two sons.

The motive behind the murders was yet to be known.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and four injured as lightening struck their house in Sur Gul Village Kohat district. The dead included husband and wife and three children.

[Representational Pic]

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top