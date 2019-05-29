Gunfignt rages in Shopian village

A gunfight broke out between the militants and government forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.
The gunfight broke out at Pinjura area after the forces launched a search operation in the area.
Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in the area as precautionary measure soon.
Earlier, a civilian was killed during clashes between protestors and government forces in the area.
(Representational picture)
