May 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Gunfignt rages in Shopian village

A gunfight broke out between the militants and government forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

The gunfight broke out at Pinjura area after the forces launched a search operation in the area. 

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in the area as precautionary measure soon.

Earlier, a civilian was killed during clashes between protestors and government forces in the area. 

 

(Representational picture)

;