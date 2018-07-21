Gunfight breaks out in Tanghdar sector

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight broke out near Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
Reports said that army’s 6 Gadhwal and a group of militants had a stand-off in the dense woods of Balthedyan along the LoC adjacent to Tony Post today morning.
An army officer said that the troops today morning launched the cordon-and-search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of some militants.
As the forces intensified the searches, the group of militants believed to be infiltrators opened fire triggering off a gunfight. “Additional reinforcement has also been rushed to the site”.
SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar also confirmed that the exchange of fire took place in Balthadiyan area near Tony post.
“Area is under cordon amid ongoing operation,” SSP said. (GNS)