Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A gunfight between government forces and militants erupted at a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

A police official said army, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Adkhara village of Imamsahib area in Shopian after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

He said that as forces initiated searches, militants who were hiding in a residential house fired up on the forces party which was retaliated.

"The exchange of fire was on till last reports came in," he said.

He said two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Further details awaited.