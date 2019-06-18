Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

June 18, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Marhma (Waghama) village in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday.

Reports said that gunfight raged following a cordon and search operation in the village.

Reports suggest that two to three militants were believed to be trapped in the cordon while an army man was injured in the gunfight.

The gunfight was on when the last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

( Representational picture)