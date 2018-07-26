Gunfight starts in Handwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight is underway between militants and the government forces in Sudal Handwara area of district Kupwara.
Jammu Kashmir Police said on twitter: "Exchange of fire between Terrorists & Security forces at Handwara. Security forces on job."
Exchange of fire between Terrorists & Security forces at Handwara. Security forces on job. Details will follow. @jandkgovernor @JmuKmrPolice @KVijayKumarIPS @spvaid @DIGBaramulla @HandwaraP— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 26, 2018
