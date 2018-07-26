About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight starts in Handwara

Published at July 26, 2018 02:16 PM 0Comment(s)2022views


Gunfight starts in Handwara

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gunfight is underway between militants and the government forces in Sudal Handwara area of district Kupwara.

Jammu Kashmir Police said on twitter: "Exchange of fire between Terrorists & Security forces at Handwara. Security forces on job."


More details awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top