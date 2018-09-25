Gunfight resumes at Sopore village

Noor ul HaqSopore
Fresh gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Tujjar area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district today.
Reports said that a brief lull, fresh firing resumed as government forces intensified the search operation in Tujar area of Sopore.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that after locals residents were evacuated from the village, fresh contact was established between militants and government forces, triggering a fierce gun battle.
He said that the firing is going on from both sides.
Earlier, in a joint operation by army's 22 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Tujjar area of Sopore following credible inputs about presence of militants in the area.