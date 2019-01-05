Gunfight rages in Tral’s Aripal

Javid SofiPulwama
A gunfight erupted between forces and militants at Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Police said that there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and forces in the area. “Area under cordon,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.
"The contact has been established with militants and the exchange of fire is going on," said police official.
Earlier, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF after receiving input about presence of militants in the area.
Meanwhile, mobile internet service was suspended in Pulwama district.
Further details awaited.