About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 26, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

A fierce gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in forests of Branpathri Kahlil area of Tral in south kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that after receiving specific inputs about the presence of some militants, government forces launched a cordon search operation in the area.

He said on approaching towards a particular spot, a search party was fired upon by militants.

"The fire was retaliated, leading to a gunfight between the two sides," he said.

He said that the exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 26, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

              

A fierce gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in forests of Branpathri Kahlil area of Tral in south kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that after receiving specific inputs about the presence of some militants, government forces launched a cordon search operation in the area.

He said on approaching towards a particular spot, a search party was fired upon by militants.

"The fire was retaliated, leading to a gunfight between the two sides," he said.

He said that the exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

News From Rising Kashmir

;