Gunfight rages in Tral forests

June 26, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A fierce gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in forests of Branpathri Kahlil area of Tral in south kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that after receiving specific inputs about the presence of some militants, government forces launched a cordon search operation in the area.

He said on approaching towards a particular spot, a search party was fired upon by militants.

"The fire was retaliated, leading to a gunfight between the two sides," he said.

He said that the exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Further details awaited.