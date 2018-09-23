Gunfight rages in Tral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Gunfight broke out in Dar Ganie Gund, Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Sunday morning.
Reports said that a joint team of army and police cordoned off Aripal area on a specific information about presence of some militants in the area.
As soon forces intensified searches towards suspected spot the hiding militants fired upon goverment forces triggering a gunfight.
As per sources two three militants are believed to be trapped. Reportedly some foreign militants are among them.
Till this report was filed intermittent firing was going on.(GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational