About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight rages in Tral

Published at September 23, 2018 09:33 AM 0Comment(s)2037views


Gunfight rages in Tral

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Gunfight broke out in Dar Ganie Gund, Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Sunday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of army and police cordoned off Aripal area on a specific information about presence of some militants in the area.

As soon forces intensified searches towards suspected spot the hiding militants fired upon goverment forces triggering a gunfight.

As per sources two three militants are believed to be trapped. Reportedly some foreign militants are among them.

Till this report was filed intermittent firing was going on.(GNS)

 

Picture used in the story is representational

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top