Gunfight rages in south Kashmir's Tral

Published at January 03, 2019 10:41 AM


Gunfight rages in south Kashmir

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Militants and forces Thursday exchanged gunfire during a Cordon and Search Operation at Gulshanpora area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday morning.

Reports said that Army, special operations group of police and the paramilitary CRPF laid a cordon in the area and started a searches following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Police said there was an exchange of fire between forces and militants at higher reaches of Tral, Awantipora.

Local residents said that huge blasts and gunfire sounds are heard from the forest area, around half kilometre from the village.

Further details awaited.

 

(Representational picture) 

