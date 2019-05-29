Gunfight rages in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in Tazipora, Mohammadpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Earlier, the cordon and search operation was launched by the joint forces belonging to army's 9 RR, SOG and CRPF last evening.

The exchange of gunfire began after forces, who were advancing towards the suspected spot, came under heavy fire from the hiding militants triggering a fierce gunfight, as per a police official.

Mobile Internet services have been snapped in Kulgam district as precautionary.