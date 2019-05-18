Gunfight rages in Sopore village

May 18, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Hathlangoo village of north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday.

An official said a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, special operation group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Hathlangoo following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said as the forces intensified searches, the hiding militants fired upon the forcsles, triggering off a gunfight.

Intermittent firing was going on in the area till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet service was suspended in police district Sopore.

(Representational picture)