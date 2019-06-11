Gunfight rages in Sopore village

June 11, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

After several hours of siege, gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Wadoora village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Earlier police said that a joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Wadoora area of Sopore following credible inputs about presence of militants in the area

“After day long siege, the joint team intensified the searches. The hiding militants opened fire on the search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the police official said.

Intermittent gunfire between the two sides was going on till last reports.