Gunfight rages in Sopore, internet suspended

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Arampora, Teeliyan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.
Reports said that joint teams of government forces launched a search and cordon operation in Teeliyan mohalla of Arampora Sopore last night following credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
A top police official in Sopore said a brief exchange of firing took place between the two sides as the government forces were zeroing in the spot where militants were hiding.
The firing was going on intermittently till last reports came in, the official said.
He said that so far there are no reports of any casualties on either side.
In wake of the gunbattle, authorities have suspended the mobile internet services and also decided to suspend the class work in all the educational institutions of sub division Sopore.
