Gunfight rages in Sopore

Noor ul Haq

Sopore, Dec 12:

 An encounter broke out between forces and militants in BrathKalan village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.
A police official said army’s 22 Rashtria Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF men launched combing and search operation in BrathKalan area of Sopore in the evening after receiving inputs about presence of 2-3 militants there.
He said as the forces were conducting search operation,they came under gunfire from militants hiding in a residential house.
The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter, the official said.
After the gun battle started, mobile internet services were suspended in police district Sopore.
The clashes also erupted between youth and forces near the encounter site.

 

