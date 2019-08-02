Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

August 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Pandoshan village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

A police official said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched around 1:am by army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and paramilitary CRPF in Pandoshan village after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

He said that as searches were initiated, a party came under fire from militants.

The fire was returned leading to a gunfight between two sides, the official said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was on when last reports came in. Meanwhile, mobile Internet service was snapped in Shopian after the gunfight. Further details awaited.

(File picture)