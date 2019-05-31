Gunfight rages in Shopian's Draggad area

May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Draggad Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday wee hours.

Reports said that a joint team army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Draggad Sugan area following specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces were zeroing in on the suspected location in the orchards, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)