About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight rages in Rafiabad's Pazalpora

Published at October 26, 2018 08:15 AM 0Comment(s)3555views


Gunfight rages in Rafiabad

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Pazalpora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. 

A top police official said Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pazalpora village following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

He said the government forces were zeroing in on the target location when militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter.

"The encounter is going on,"police spokesman said. 

Reports said two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area. More details to follow.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top