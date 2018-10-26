Gunfight rages in Rafiabad's Pazalpora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Pazalpora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
A top police official said Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pazalpora village following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
He said the government forces were zeroing in on the target location when militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter.
"The encounter is going on,"police spokesman said.
Reports said two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area. More details to follow.
(Representional picture)