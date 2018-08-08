Gunfight rages in Rafiabad, Para Commando injured

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in forests of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Reports said that a joint team of army's 32 RR and 9 PARA commandos launched a cordon-and-search operation in the dense woods of upper reaches of Rafiabad today wee hours.
A police officer also confirmed the cordon in the woods and said that the joint team of forces and a group of militants believed to be infiltrated recently through sector had a stand-off.
Further details with regard to the operation are awaited the officer said.
He, however, did not confirm any causalities on either side.
An army officer said that a gunfight which broke out today in the morning at "Veejay Top" forest area is still going on.
Meanwhile, official sources said a para-commando suffered critical bullet injuries and was evacuated to military hospital for treatment. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational