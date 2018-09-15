Gunfight rages in Qazigund

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight broke out between Government forces and militants at Chowgam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Friday night.
Official sources said that a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Chowgam following specific inputs about the presence of some militants.
The joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot leading to a response from the hiding militants.
When reports last came in the exchange of firing was going on. (GNS)