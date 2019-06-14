Gunfight rages in Pulwama village

June 14, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A gunfight erupted between government forces and militants at a village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Bru Banduna village at around 4:00 am in the morning.

The combing operation was launched by joint team of Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF

He said all entry and exit points leading to the village were sealed and door-to-door search was initiated in the area during which contact was established with militants hiding there.

The exchange of fire between militants and the forces was on when this report was filed.

Further details awaited.