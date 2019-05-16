Gunfight rages in Pulwama

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between militants and forces at Dalipora area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours on Thursday.

A police officer that government forces cordoned off Dalipora area following specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.

As the forces intensified the searches, the militants opened fire leading to a gunfight. When reports last came in the exchange of firing was going on, reports said.