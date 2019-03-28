Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

March 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between Government forces and militants at Yaroo village of Langate, Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

A police official said a cordon and search operation ( CASO) was launched in the village following inputs about the presence of militants on Wednesday night.

As the searches intensified the contact was established with the militants this morning.

"Exchange of fire at #Yaroo area in #Handwara. Area under cordon. Details will follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, authorities snapped internet services on mobile phones in Handwara and Sopore Police districts.