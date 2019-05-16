Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces in Kandi forests of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

Reports said that a joint team of army's 47 RR, 28 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Portel Nad and Razdan Nad - upper reaches of Kandi connecting Lolab forests.

There was heavy firing in the forests between the forces and militants, reports said.

An army officer said that the operation was launched in the woods following intelligence about the movement of militants in the area.

He said that the contact was established soon after the forces challenged a group of militants in the forests.

SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that the gunfight between the militants and the forces is underway. (GNS)

(Representational picture)