Gunfight rages in Kulgam's Katapora village

Published at January 12, 2019 06:00 PM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Gunfight erupted in Katapora area of Yaripora in South Kashmir's Kulgam between militants and goverment forces on Saturday evening.
 
As per reports government forces launched cordon and search operation in the Kulgam village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.
 
As the forces approached the suspected spot militants fired upon the forces ensuing in an encounter.
 
Two militants are said to be trapped at the site. Intermittent firing was going on till last report came.
 
Further details are awaited.
