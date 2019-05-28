Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said that that army’s 19 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the forest area which is situated between the two villages of Kharpora and Kashwan in Kokernag.

Soon after the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some gunshots amid the cordon leading to gunfight, they said.

A police officer said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

He said that earlier the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forest area following specific information about the presence of some militants.

When reports last came in the firefight was going on. (GNS)

(File photo)