Gunfight rages in Hajin area of Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora
A gunfight has broken out between militants and government forces in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday morning.
SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar Azad said a joint search party of army and police were fired upon by the militants following which search operation was launched in Parra Mohalla area of Hajin.
The fire was retaliated which resulted into an exchange of gunfire from both sides, he said.
He said that the area is under cordon and operation is ongoing. (GNS)