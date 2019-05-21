About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019 | Agencies

Gunfight rages in forests of Keller Shopian

A gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in forests of Keller area of Shopian, officals said Tuesday.

An official told a local news agency that on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the forests of Yawran area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian, joint team of forces including 23 paras launched search operation.

On intensifying search operation towards suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon forces triggering an encounter, he said

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the site.

(KNO, Representational Pic)

