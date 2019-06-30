About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Gunfight rages in Budgam's Bugam

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Bugam area of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam District on Sunday.

A police official said that the forces launched a pre dawn cordon and search operation in Bugam area following inputs about presence of militants there.

He said as the forces cordoned the target location, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering an encounter. w

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped, reports said.

(Representational picture)

