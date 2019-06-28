About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Gund Checkpora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning.

Reports  said that a Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Gund Checkpora area in the mid night following inputs about the presence of militants in the area. 

A police official said that as the forces intensified searches, the hiding militants opened fire and hurled grenade.

The fire was retaliated by forces, triggering a gunfight which was underway when last reports came in.

(Relresentational picture) 

