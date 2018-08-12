Gunfight rages in Batamaloo, one SOG man killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police was killed while three forces personnel received injuries early Sunday morning after a shootout broke out in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.
Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid Tweeted, “On a specific information about presence of militants in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG personal killed, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues."