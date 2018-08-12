About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight rages in Batamaloo, one SOG man killed

Published at August 12, 2018 09:43 AM 0Comment(s)2637views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police was killed while three forces personnel received injuries early Sunday morning after a shootout broke out in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid Tweeted, “On a specific information about presence of militants in a hideout, an operation was launched  in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG personal killed, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues."

