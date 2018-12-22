About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight rages in Awantipora's Arampora

Published at December 22, 2018 09:37 AM 0Comment(s)1512views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A gunfight broke out between militants and forces in Arampora area of Awantuipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched cordon and search operation (CASO) at Arampora after receiving inputs about presence of some militants in the area.

As soon the forces were zeroing in on the suspected location, the hiding militants opened fire on forces, triggering an encounter.

Police said that there was an exchange of gunfire between forces and militants at Arampora, Awantipora.

“Area is under cordon,” police tweeted. 

Reports said the holed up group of militants are believed to be of Zakir Musa led group Ansar ul Gazwat ul Hind.

