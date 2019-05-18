Gunfight rages in Anantnag's Dehruna

May 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Dehruna area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Dehruna after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Police said there was an exchange of firing between militants and the forces. However, no casualties were reported so far.

Reports said the firing has stopped but forces have tightened the cordon and have sealed all exit points of the area.