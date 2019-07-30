Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

July 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Kutto area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Reports reaching said that a joint team of Army, police, and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kutto area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

Police spokesman said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the militants and the forces.

"The area is under cordon," he said.

The intermittent exchange of firing was going on till last reports came in. Further details awaited.

(File picture)