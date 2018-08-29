Gunfight rages in Anantnag, internet suspended

Get - On the Play Store.
Train service was suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where gunfight ensued between militants and government forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Ananatnag district early this morning. However, train service in north...More
An auto rikshaw driver was killed in a mishap at Hirri area of Batergam in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning. As per reports, a truck (Trailer vehicle) hit the autorickshaw at Hirri along the Trehgam-Kupwara highway today at around 6:15 am. In the misha...More
A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants in Anantnag district of south Kashmir early Wednesday morning. As per reports a joint team of Army's 1st RR, SOG and CRPF laid a seige at Binpora, Muniward area of Khanabal at around 5:00 am. Soon after the joint...More
Train service was suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where gunfight ensued between militants and government forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Ananatnag district early this morning. However, train service in north...More
An auto rikshaw driver was killed in a mishap at Hirri area of Batergam in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning. As per reports, a truck (Trailer vehicle) hit the autorickshaw at Hirri along the Trehgam-Kupwara highway today at around 6:15 am. In the misha...More
A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants in Anantnag district of south Kashmir early Wednesday morning. As per reports a joint team of Army's 1st RR, SOG and CRPF laid a seige at Binpora, Muniward area of Khanabal at around 5:00 am. Soon after the joint...More