Gunfight rages in Anantnag, internet suspended

Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag
A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants in Anantnag district of south Kashmir early Wednesday morning.
 
As per reports a joint team of Army's 1st RR, SOG and CRPF laid a seige at Binpora, Muniward area of Khanabal at around 5:00 am. 
 
Soon after the joint team of forces launched the cordon in the area, a massive blast occurred followed by intense firing, they said.
 
A senior police officer said that the joint team of army, SOG and CRPF launched a CASO in the area following inputs about the presence of two top militants.
 
The militants opened fire while the forces were zeroing in the suspected house which resulted into an encounter, he said.
 
When reports last came in, the intermittent exchange of firing was going on.
 
Meanwhile, in wake of the gunfight, authorities have snapped internet services in most parts of Anantnag and Kulgam district. (GNS)
