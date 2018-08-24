Gunfight rages in Anantnag, internet snapped

Get - On the Play Store.
Police on Friday issued a statement following a gunfight in Vailoo area of Kokernag in district Anantnag, saying a search operation was jointly launched by government forces in the wee hours of Friday A spokesperson in a statement said, "During the search operation, ...More
A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday. As per reportswhen the firing stopped at Gadole hamlet of Vailoo area, the joint team of army and SOG launched searches. A police official also confirmed that...More
A gunfight has broken out between militants and government forces in Gadole Hamlet in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Government forces laid a siege around the area during midnight after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants. The forc...More
