About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight rages in Anantnag, internet snapped

Published at August 24, 2018 10:07 AM 0Comment(s)1467views


Gunfight rages in Anantnag, internet snapped

Shafat Mir

Anantnag
A gunfight has broken out between militants and government forces in Gadole Hamlet in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Government forces laid a siege around the area during midnight after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants.
The forces comprising of Special Operations Group of Jammu Kashmir Police and army were able to establish contact with the militants in the wee hours leading to a fierce exchange of fire, an official informed this reporter. 
"As the forces advanced towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated and the firing is going on now", said a police official.
 
As the exchange of fire started, authorities were quick to suspend mobile internet services in the Anantnag district.
As per sources some two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
 
Director General of Police  SP Vaid Tweeted, "Encounter was going on in Kokernag area of Anantnag, reportedly presence of 2/3 terrorists, firing stopped, search is on."
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top