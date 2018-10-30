About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight rages at Tral’s Chaanketaar

Published at October 30, 2018 02:42 PM 0Comment(s)2178views


Gunfight rages at Tral’s Chaanketaar

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Chanketaar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday 

A Police official said that Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“Exchanged fire with militants at Chanketaar area of Tral,” Kashmir Zone police Tweeted.  

Reports said intermittent firing between militants and government forces was on till last reports.  Further details awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top