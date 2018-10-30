Gunfight rages at Tral’s Chaanketaar

Javid SofiPulwama
A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Chanketaar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday
A Police official said that Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
“Exchanged fire with militants at Chanketaar area of Tral,” Kashmir Zone police Tweeted.
Reports said intermittent firing between militants and government forces was on till last reports. Further details awaited.