Published at November 09, 2018 12:36 PM 0Comment(s)1842views


Gunfight erupts in Tral village

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at DarGanie-Gund area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

Police said there was an exchange of fire between forces and militants at Tral.

Earlier, a joint team of Army's 42RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police cordoned off Darganie-Gund following inputs about presence of militants in the area.

Reports said as government forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, ensuing gunfight.

Further details awaited.

