About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Gunfight erupts in Tral forest

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Branpathry Kahlil area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army's 42 RR, 180 BN of CRPF and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Branpathry Kahlil following inputs about the presence of militants there. 

A Police officer said that there was a brief exchange of firing between militants and goverment forces. 

He said the gunfight was underway while tight cordon is being maintained around the forest area.

 

(Representational picture)

 

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Gunfight erupts in Tral forest

              

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Branpathry Kahlil area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army's 42 RR, 180 BN of CRPF and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Branpathry Kahlil following inputs about the presence of militants there. 

A Police officer said that there was a brief exchange of firing between militants and goverment forces. 

He said the gunfight was underway while tight cordon is being maintained around the forest area.

 

(Representational picture)

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;