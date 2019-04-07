Gunfight erupts in Tral forest

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Branpathry Kahlil area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army's 42 RR, 180 BN of CRPF and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Branpathry Kahlil following inputs about the presence of militants there.

A Police officer said that there was a brief exchange of firing between militants and goverment forces.

He said the gunfight was underway while tight cordon is being maintained around the forest area.

(Representational picture)