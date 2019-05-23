Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Tral

May 23, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Police sources said that joint contingents of forces cordoned off Dadsara area of Tral after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

During searches contact was established with hiding militants and exchange of fire was on till last reports came in.

A top militant commander is believed to be trapped in the cordon.

