Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Shopian district

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A gunfight reportedly erupted between government forces and militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district's Hendew village.

As per reports, militants and government forces engaged in gunbattle following searches in the area.

Police had earlier rebutted news reports about millitant attack on Army in Shopian district.

On Thursday, three militants, an army man and a civilian were killed during a gunfight in Pulwama. Meanwhile, another gunfight is underway in Kupwara forests.