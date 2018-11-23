Gunfight erupts in south Kaahmir's Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight erupted between militants and the goverment forces at Shalagul area of Bijbhera in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.
Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and goverment forces.
A joint team of Army's 3RR and and special operations group of police launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation at Sekipora after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Reports said, while zeroing in on the suspected location, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.
The gunfight was on when last reports came in.
Further details are awaited.