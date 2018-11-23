About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Gunfight erupts in south Kaahmir's Anantnag

Published at November 23, 2018 04:08 AM 0Comment(s)1383views


Gunfight erupts in south Kaahmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gunfight erupted between militants and the goverment forces at Shalagul area of Bijbhera in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and goverment forces.

A joint team of Army's 3RR and and special operations group of police launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation at Sekipora after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Reports said, while zeroing in on the suspected location, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

The gunfight was on when last reports came in.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top