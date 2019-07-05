Gunfight erupts in Shopian's Narwani

July 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in apple orchards surrounding Narwani village of South Kashmir’s shopian district on Friday.

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched in the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

The combing operation was jointly launched by army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police.

He said that a search party came under fire from militants when they were approaching towards a particular spot.

"The fire was returned leading to a gunfight, "he said.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Some three militants are believed to be trapped in the forces dragnet.

Further details awaited.