About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Gunfight erupts in Shopian's Narwani

A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in apple orchards surrounding Narwani village of South Kashmir’s shopian district on Friday. 

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched in the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

The combing operation was jointly launched by army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police.

He said that a search party came under fire from militants when they were approaching towards a particular spot.

"The fire was returned leading to a gunfight, "he said.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Some three militants are believed to be trapped in the forces dragnet.

Further details awaited.

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Gunfight erupts in Shopian's Narwani

              

A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in apple orchards surrounding Narwani village of South Kashmir’s shopian district on Friday. 

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched in the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

The combing operation was jointly launched by army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police.

He said that a search party came under fire from militants when they were approaching towards a particular spot.

"The fire was returned leading to a gunfight, "he said.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Some three militants are believed to be trapped in the forces dragnet.

Further details awaited.

News From Rising Kashmir

;