Gunfight erupts in Shopian's Bonbazaar

July 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants in Bonbazaar area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by army's 44 rashtriya rifles, central reserve police force and special operations group of police on Friday night following inputs about presence of militants there.

"During combing operation which lasted for more than 12 hours, contact was established with hiding militants today morning," he said.

The exchange of fire was going on when reports last came.

Further details awaited.

(File picture)