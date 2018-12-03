Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at December 03, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A Gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Sangran area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday wee hours.

Reports said that a joint team of Army's 34RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group police cordoned off Sangran area following inputs about the presence nof militants there.

The government forces were conducting searches when hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter, reports said. 

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and goverment forces inthe area.

Further details awaited.

