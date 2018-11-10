Gunfight erupts in Pulwama village

Javid SofiPulwama
A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants at Tikuna village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.
A Police official said that joint team of Army's 55 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police launched a cordon and search operation in the village after receiving inputs about presence of two militants.
He said that a during the searches hiding militants fired up on the forces.
"The fire was retaliated leading to a heavy exchange of fire.Two militants are believed to have been killed," the police official said.
Further details awaited.