Gunfight erupts in Midoora Tral

May 31, 2019 | Javid Sofi

An encounter started between militants and government forces on Friday in Midoora area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Midoora area of Tral following credible inputs about presence of militants there.

"Militants fired up on a search party which was retaliated," the police official said.

Further details were awaited. This is the second gunfight in less than 12 hours in South Kashmir.

Earlier in the day two militants and a civilian were killed in a gunfight at Sugan area of Shopian.