Gunfight erupts in Kulgam village, mobile internet suspended

Shafat MirKulgam
A gunfight erupted between militants and goverment forces in Keelam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning.
Reports said that Army's 9RR, police and parsmilitary CRPF jointly launched cordon and search operation in Keelam area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
As the forces were zeroing in on suspected location, the militants opened fire which retaliated by forces, triggering a gunfight.
Police spokesman said that there was a brief exchange of fire between forces and militants.
"Area is under cordon," he said.
Meanwhile, internet service on mobile phones has been suspended in Kulgam.
(Representional picture)